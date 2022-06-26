To discover how to remove and block mobile ads it can be a solution for those who want to get rid of certain ads. With more and more ads in apps and social networks, it is natural that some people are bothered by the amount of advertisements displayed on their mobile phones. With that in mind, smartphones offer some features to hide and even remove ads.

Such features are native options that manage app permissions to display ads, pop-ups, and advertisements. Also, you can block ads that open new tabs and redirect you to Google Play Store or App Store. In this article, see how to remove and block mobile advertisements!

1. Disable app permissions

Disabling special app permissions is one of the possible solutions to block advertisements and ads on mobile. This is because advertisements are usually overlays performed by other applications on the cell phone. So, you just need to identify which app is displaying advertisements. Once that’s done, disabling such permission for specific apps can certainly limit ads. Check step by step:

Go to “Settings”; Select the “Applications” category; Identify which apps are displaying advertisements; Once that’s done, tap on them for more options; Then tap “Permissions” and then “Special Access”; Finally, turn off the “Appear over others” option. Disable the permission for apps to appear over other apps (Screenshot: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)

2. Block ads in your browser

Another solution native to mobile browsers is settings that block pop-ups and restrict “malicious” ads. Such features can help you avoid interactions with viruses and malware, in addition, it is also possible to block websites. In the next lines, see how to block:

Access Google Chrome (Android | iOS); Tap “Settings”; Then go to “Site Settings”; Once that’s done, tap on the “Ads” category; Then just enable this option to block unwanted ads in the browser. Block ads directly through the browser (Screenshot: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)

3. Mute website notifications

Muting website notifications can also be a way to block mobile advertisements. This is because often such push notifications about advertisements are forwarded frequently and can end up becoming a nuisance. Here’s how to silence them:

In the Google Chrome app, tap “Settings”; Then go to “Site Settings”; Once that’s done, tap on the “Notifications” tab; On this page, disable these options to mute website notifications. Mute website notifications in your browser (Screenshot: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)

4. Remove mobile marketing information

Another recurring situation related to advertisements is linked to marketing disclosure information on the cell phone lock screen. However, this specific case is more common on Samsung smartphones. When this option is enabled, advertisements end up appearing based on the user’s activity customization with the device. But, it is possible to remove them through the “Privacy” tab:

Go to “Settings”; Tap “Privacy”; Then tap on “Personalization Service”; Then just disable the option “Personalize this phone”; Once this is done, you will not receive unwanted advertisements from Samsung services. Disable personalized Samsung advertisements (Screenshot: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)

5. Consider extensions to block ads

Do the ads keep bothering you? In case you want to reduce the amount of advertisements when accessing websites, there are also extensions known as “AdBlock”. Such programs perform content filtering, hiding advertisements during your internet browsing.

However, it is worth remembering that this method gives permission for these extensions to view content on your computer screen. Therefore, this is the least recommended alternative when compared to other native options for blocking ads and advertisements on mobile.

You can also consider using AdBlocks in your mobile browser (Screenshot: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)

With these tips it is easier to find out how to remove and block advertisements on your cell phone. Did you like this article? Share these tips with your friends!