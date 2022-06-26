How to solve clues and get free Steam Vacation Promotion prizes

the long awaited Vacation Promotion of Steam was finally made available on Thursday night (23). As usual, users can receive a themed, event-exclusive Badge. This time, however, Steam decided to “complicate” things and to get the prize you have to solve some puzzles.

To access the special event page, where you will meet Clorthax, a time-traveling crook, you must head to the Steam home page. There you’ll find a very flashy banner, with the words “FREE FUN HERE” and a giant hand pointing to the side. Click on it and scroll down the page until you find the quest section, where you have to press on the “Click Here” option.

From there the riddles will begin to appear. Although they seem complicated, knowing how to solve them makes everything easier. Basically, the given clue will lead you to a “secret game”, which must be found on the page to which you will be redirected by pressing the “Search” option.

For example, on the track “Rhythm will bring riches and fame Putting the chords in action But beware of taxes For the lion is not deceived”, you should find the game Guitarrão do Billion.

It is worth noting that for the game to appear in the page search, you must be in the correct category. After clicking on the game, you will receive a sticker and will be closer to getting the badge.

Another way to find the secret game is, after clicking on the “Search” option, scroll to the bottom of the page in all categories. In one of them, among all the games listed, you will find what you are looking for. What stands out from the rest is its price, which appears as “TH.4X”. It is worth mentioning that it is not necessary to expand the lists to find the game.

To make your life easier, we’ve separated all the games and clues below to get the Steam Vacation Promotion badge:

1st lane: Rhythm will bring riches and fame

Putting the chords into action

But watch out for taxes

Well, the lion is not wrong

Game: Billion Guitar

2nd Lane: You founded a city and established your roots

Now solve small problems without the presence of judges

Game: Creme Castle Small Claims Court

3rd lane: Fishing is the sport

Bait is what lasts

Success is the disease

you are the cure

Game: Barking Fish 2022

4th lane: You may have even made it

Bankrupt your rivals’ business

But your profitable park

still lack animals

Game: Zoo Tycoon of the Fallen Seagulls

5th lane: A monstrous necessity

To correct any expression

Will give you and your friends

Too many chances of confusion

Game: By the way…: Frankenstein’s Monster

6th lane: No choices to make, or actions to take

In this passive adventure, it’s better to wait

Game: Everything’s Gonna Be OK

7th lane: Your role in this kingdom

Is to guide your true king

From bed to throne

The whole day

Game: Help Take the King to the Bathroom

8th lane: Fear, terror — stuck-up explorers

Ignore surroundings — lost resources

Game: The Consecration of Esthme

9th lane: In a virtual realm

My court I rode

One jack, two jokers

The queen and a king

Game: Professional Amateur Poker

10th lane: If the strategy is to keep me close,

I will make you think. If the strategy is to let me go,

I won’t let you breathe.

Game: Follow your Puns