How to stop neighbors from stealing your Wi-Fi password

Since maintaining security is extremely important these days, you’d probably like to prevent neighbors from stealing your Wi-Fi password — not just them, but malicious people in general.

If you passed the access key to someone, it is possible to see the password of the network that you are connected to (even on your cell phone) or, in more extreme cases, it is even possible to connect to networks without knowing the password.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list for you to protect yourself against the risks of having an unprotected or vulnerable router, especially since this can allow intrusion, data theft or scams; check below for more details!

1. See if someone is using your network

Before doing anything and taking any action, it is important that you check for unknown devices connected to your Wi-Fi router. Not all, but some routers allow you to access the list of connected devices.

Through a web browser on the PC or cell phone, just access the settings page through the address “192.168.0.1”. Log in with your credentials and locate the “Connected Devices” tab.

You can view all devices that are connected to your Wi-Fi network (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Some newer devices show the device name. But old models end up showing only the IP number. In these cases, here’s how to find the IP number of your device. If you don’t recognize a number from the list, this could indicate a red flag.

2. Enter a strong password

More important than having a password, it is important that you set a strong password for your Wi-Fi connection. So avoid alphanumeric sequences, important dates, phone numbers or even personal documents.

From time to time, it is interesting that you change the Wi-Fi password, to further reduce the chance of unauthorized access. Changing the password is also done in the same device configuration tab, accessing the address “192.168.0.1” and logging in with your credentials.

How to prevent neighbors from stealing your Wi-Fi password; put a strong password on your router (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

3. Make sure you are using the WPA protocol

Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA) is a security certificate developed by the Wi-Fi Alliance to keep Wi-Fi devices more secure. So make sure your device is using the WPA2 or WPA3 protocol (if supported). Again, this conference must be done in the device settings tab.

4. Activate the firewall

The firewall is a security feature available in most routers today and is responsible for blocking intrusion attempts, attacks, malware installation and other malicious actions.

On current models, this function is usually enabled by default. If you suspect that it is not activated, go to your router’s settings menu, locate the “Firewall” tab and see if it is properly configured, as this can further increase your security.

5. Activate guest mode

If you allow access to Wi-Fi for many people, especially those who are not residents of your home, it is ideal that you use guest mode. With standard access, you can not only find but access all devices connected to the network.

Enable a guest network next to the option that displays the MAC Address of the connection (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Already with a Wi-Fi network for visitors, its use can be completely restricted. That is, it is even possible to make guests not have access to connected devices, further increasing their security. But be aware, when the person leaves, remember to deactivate the mode.

6. Turn off the router

Are you going to be away from home for a long time or going on a long trip? Turn off the router. In addition to giving the device a breather and allowing it to be restarted afterwards, this prevents the internet from being available and being accessed by your neighbors who already have access to the password.

In addition to all this, turning off the appliances avoids unnecessary energy expenditure or any accidents that may happen in your absence. In these cases, it’s better to be safe than sorry — unplug your modem or router.

Ready! From now on, you have a series of tips that can help you prevent neighbors from stealing your Wi-Fi password — or from malicious people accessing your devices over the network and getting access to personal information.