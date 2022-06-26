Huawei confirms release date of new version of P50 Pocket

Chinese cell phone maker Huawei confirmed, this Saturday (25), that it will present a new version of its top-of-the-line folding smartphone P50 Pocket at the event scheduled for the 4th of July. The conference in question was already scheduled and the brand had promised the presentation of the Huawei Nova 10 line. Now, the company has confirmed that also will show you news about your folding P50 Pocket in the same event.

The ad image doesn’t have much detail. The device name is highlighted along with the local date and time of the event. Further information on the differentials of this new variant of the P50 Pocket. As pointed out the site Gizchina, this new version may have a finish in smooth leather and new color options. As for the hardware, Huawei is not expected to make any major changes to the components for this new version of the foldable.

The variant that will be announced must keep the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G processor, which works in conjunction with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, in addition to 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage. The battery is 4,000 mAh with 40W charging. The screen is a 6.9-inch OLED with a resolution of 2790 x 1188 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The rear optical set is on account of the main sensor of 40 MP, wide-angle of 13 MP and an ultra of 32 MP. The front lens is 10 MP.

The Huawei P50 Pocket is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.

