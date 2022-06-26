“I would love to be able to go to the United States…”

Novak Djokovic spoke to the press at the Wimbledon preview and did not shy away from any topic. Among praise to Rafael Nadal and the will to keep the series of titles in the All England Club, the Serbian also guaranteed that he will not be vaccinated to be able to enter the United States.

ADAPTATION TO GRASS

So far it’s going well. I haven’t played any matches before Wimbledon, but I’ve had success here without having official tournaments. Over the years I’ve adapted quickly to the surface, so there’s no reason to think I can’t do that again. I’m very happy to be back in the tournament that was always my childhood dream, which I always wanted to win. The memories of the last three editions are wonderful. I hope to continue this series.

WIMBLEDON WITHOUT POINTS

It’s probably something that affects other players more than me. I don’t want to say that the points are not important, but not like before. Now I don’t chase the rankings as much as I did before I broke the record for weeks at number one. It is no longer a priority. I understand that over 90% of those who play and don’t play are most affected by points. Of course, this year I didn’t have the chance to defend 4000 points: two thousand in Australia and two thousand here. It affects my ranking, but my priorities are different.

PROHIBITED FROM ENTERING THE UNITED STATES

To this day I can’t enter the United States, I know that, so I have extra motivation to be right here. I have to wait and see what happens. I would love to go to the USA but nowadays it is not possible. I can’t do much, it’s up to the US government. Do I plan to get vaccinated? Not.

PRAISE TO NADAL

He was operated on in the second half of last year, came back from the operation and soon won a Grand Slam. And again at Roland Garros. Hats off to him for what he has achieved and for what he continues to do on the tennis court. He has a great fighting spirit, he’s an incredible champion. Just for all he is trying to do to create an even more successful legacy he deserves admiration and respect despite being one of his biggest rivals. I have a lot of respect for him.