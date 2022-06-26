“I would play and he would be on the bench”; narrator exposes ‘chat’ with L. Fabiano about São Paulo striker

With the 1-0 victory over Palmeiras in the first ‘half’ of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, São Paulo managed to gain a bit of tranquility in their daily lives. The team led by Rogério Ceni has been dealing with several injuries and troubled days at Morumbi.

However, earlier this weekend, another ‘controversy’ involved the name of Tricolor. This is because during an appearance on the Jovem Pan Esportes YouTube channel, the narrator Nilson Cesar was asked if Jonathan Calleri, striker for São Paulo would be the best number 9 in Brazil today.

In addition to saying no, because he found Calleri limited in some aspects, the narrator also revealed conversations with São Paulo’s idol, striker Luís Fabiano, where Fabuloso claims that the Argentine would be his reserve: “I talked to Luis Fabiano recently and asked: ‘Could it be possible to play you and Calleri on the same team?’ He replied, ‘No. I would play and he would be on the bench’. can’t compare“revealed Nelson.

For the commentator, the São Paulo striker is behind names like Hulk and Gabigol in Brazilian football, even with Calleri being the isolated top scorer of the Brasileirão 2022. Nilson believes that the Argentine is not a ‘brilliant’ player, despite being fundamental to São Paulo.

“He’s not a bad player, but he’s a finisher. He’s a guy who fights, fights with defenders, is good in the head… but he’s far from a brilliant player! I would opt for Hulk, there’s Gabigol, who is a better quality player… Calleri has his value, he is a guy who has always played well for São Paulo, but he is far from being the main striker in Brazilian football.”concluded the narrator.