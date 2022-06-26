In a game with an unusual expulsion, Tombense draws with Náutico in stoppage time

In a game that featured an unusual expulsion and a goal in the ‘lights out’, Tombense managed to get a draw with Náutico and remains firmly among the first placed in the Brazilian Series B. With the result, the team from Tombos rose to 20 points and ended the 15th round in sixth place, just two behind Grêmio, the last team in the G-4.

In the match played in Muriaé, Tombense had difficulties in the first half, failing to impose itself. To complicate matters, Náutico, who are struggling to escape the relegation zone, were threatening goalkeeper Felipe Garcia.

And the visitors opened the scoring in the 37th minute, counting on the famous ‘law of the ex’: after João Paulo’s header rebound, Amarildo, a former Tombense player, opened the scoring. Amarildo hasn’t hit the net for eight matches.

In the final stretch of the first half, at 44 minutes, Tombense had a goal by Ciel annulled by the referee, a decision much contested by the players.

Shortly after the return of the break, an unusual move began to change the history of the game: goalkeeper Lucas Perri, from Náutico, slipped when taking a free-kick on the edge of the area and had to touch the ball for the second time to try to avoid a clear chance. goal for Tombense.

At first, the referee showed the yellow card to the Náutico goalkeeper, but the bid went through VAR review and Lucas Perri was sent off.

With one more on the field, Tombense started to put more pressure on Timbu’s defense. And, with so much insistence, he managed to equalize at the end of the lights. In a penalty kick in the 52nd minute (the match was paralyzed for a long time when Lucas Perri was sent off), Ciel left everything the same. It was the 40-year veteran’s fifth goal in the competition.

In the next round, Tombense visits CRB, in Alagoas, next Wednesday (29).