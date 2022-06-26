In an unusual move, goalkeeper Lucas Perri, from Náutico, is sent off against Tombense; watch video | nautical

Admin 8 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

An unusual move marked the match between Tombense and Náutico, for Série B of the Brazilian Championship (look above). At six minutes into the second half, Timbu’s goalkeeper, Lucas Perri, took a free-kick in the defensive field, slipped and touched the ball twice in a row, which is not allowed by the rule. The referee of the match, Leonardo Willers Lorenzatto, only gave the yellow card initially, but was called by VAR and gave Perri the red card afterwards.

Lucas Perri fumbles, touches the ball twice...

Lucas Perri fumbles, touches the ball twice…

  • Check the Real Time between Tombense and Náutico

All the confusion originated in a foul near the area of ​​the goalkeeper alvirrubro. Lucas Perri asked the team’s defenders to advance and took charge of the charge. At the moment of hitting the ball, he slipped on the lawn, touched it for the first time, and then, to prevent striker Ciel from dominating, kicked forward.

...and get the red card

…and get the red card

By rule, a player cannot touch the ball twice in a row in a free kick, being considered an infraction. As the goalkeeper prevented a clear goal situation, as Ciel would be facing the goal, VAR called the match referee and recommended sending off.

Lucas Perri, goalkeeper of Náutico, — Photo: Aldo Carneiro/Pernambuco Press

The goalkeeper even complained about the move, as did other Náutico players, but the referee kept the decision and the young Renan had to replace Perri in the white goal.

In the discussion of the move, midfielder Jean Carlos ended up receiving a yellow card for a complaint and as he was hanging, he is out of the game against Criciúma, next Wednesday. Goalkeeper Lucas Perri, of course, will also need to serve the suspension for sending off.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Neymar doesn’t like the PSG president’s speech and thinks about leaving the club

Neymar did not like the interview that Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, president of PSG, gave to the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved