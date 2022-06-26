In an unusual move, goalkeeper Lucas Perri, from Náutico, is sent off against Tombense; watch video | nautical

An unusual move marked the match between Tombense and Náutico, for Série B of the Brazilian Championship (look above). At six minutes into the second half, Timbu’s goalkeeper, Lucas Perri, took a free-kick in the defensive field, slipped and touched the ball twice in a row, which is not allowed by the rule. The referee of the match, Leonardo Willers Lorenzatto, only gave the yellow card initially, but was called by VAR and gave Perri the red card afterwards.