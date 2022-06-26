INSS Proof of Life by cell phone: how to do it through the app?

See how to perform the proof of life directly from your cell phone

The proof of life of the National Social Security Institute (INSS), which was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic, became mandatory again for policyholders in 2022.

However, it is possible to carry out the procedure over the internet, without the need to go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch or another bank to verify it.

This June, those who needed to do the procedure between November and December 2021 should complete the proof of life.

How to carry out the proof of life by cell phone?

The procedure can be done by cell phone, through the Meu INSS app (available for Android and iOS), where recognition is made through facial biometrics. The functionality uses the insured’s cell phone camera to prove that he is still alive. Check out the step-by-step process:

Register with the Federal Government’s single login, on the Gov.br platform;

Download the My INSS application;

Log in to the application;

Click on “Prova de Vida”, if the beneficiary is able to do the proof of life by biometrics, he will be directed to download the Gov.br application;

Log in to Gov.br;

Click on “Start proof of life”;

Perform face validation by clicking on “Authorizations”;

Select the authorization marked “Pending” and click on “Authorize” to authorize;

Inform personal data requested by the application;

Allow the Gov.br application to have access to your cell phone camera;

Capturing face images;

Follow the commands to finalize the registration of facial biometrics;

In the Meu INSS application, the insured can check the result of the procedure by clicking on “Proof of Life”.

Can all policyholders do the proof of life by cell phone?

According to the INSS, to carry out the digital proof of life, the insured person needs to have the biometrics registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), for the voter registration, or at the National Traffic Department (Denatran), for the digital driver’s license.

