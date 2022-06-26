iPhone 13 is the best-selling cell phone in the world (see top 10)

If you are an Apple fan and use iPhone, know that the device occupies three positions of the best-selling cell phone model in the world. In this case, it is the iPhone 13, which appears in the first place, followed by the “brothers” iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 is in the top three positions of best-selling cell phone in the world

The ranking that points out the best selling cell phone in the world was released by the research company Counterpoint Research. Only, the mini version was left out of the Top 10, which reveals its low popularity.

In fact, the iPhone’s good commercial performance isn’t exactly a surprise. For some time now, the world market has had the iPhone as the best-selling cell phone in the world.

In terms of total shipping volume, Samsung still beats Apple, due to the wide variety of models present in the Galaxy line. In fact, it has 4 devices on the list of the 10 best sellers worldwide.

The Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi appears in the last position of the top with its Redmi Note 11 4G model. However, it also stands out for its volume and is still a new brand, compared to strong competitors and a vast tradition in the technological market in all corners of the world.

Top 10 best-selling cell phones in the world in April

Below you can see the list of the 10 best-selling cell phone models worldwide. As mentioned, the iPhone occupies the podium, but is in the top 4 positions of the ranking.

1 – iPhone 13 (5.5%);

2 – iPhone 13 Pro Max (3.4%);

3 – iPhone 13 Pro (1.8%);

4 – iPhone 12 (1.6%);

5 – Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (1.5%);

6 – Galaxy A13 (1.4%);

7 – iPhone SE 2022 (1.4%);

8 – Galaxy A03 Core (1.4%);

9 – Galaxy A53 5G (1.3%);

10 – Redmi Note 11 4G (1.3%).