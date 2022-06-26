iPhone users will have an unpleasant surprise

Telegram recently launched the Premium version without ads in groups and with the possibility of sending larger files, that is, with more than 4 GB. Despite the update, the app remains available for free to people. See how much all the extra features will cost for those using Android and iOS phones.

the plan of signature also allows the use of animated avatars and stickers exclusive. The Premium version of Telegram even speeds up media downloads. All the news is already available to the users of the application, as they charged an update with the improvements that are being announced now.

Telegram Premium

According to Telegram, the choice to offer the improvements through the paid version was necessary so as not to compromise the quality of the service provided to users.

The fear was that the changes could overload the application.

With the version of Telegram Premium, the company opens the opportunity for users who need such features to be able to hire them without causing harm to others.

The new version allows the stickers sent by those who have the paid model to be seen by those who use the free version, so communication between people using different versions will not be compromised.

Telegram Premium arrives in Brazil with a monthly cost of R$ 24.90 for subscribers. In principle, there is only one plan for hiring, that is, there are no variations in resources through different plans.

Despite this, some users complain that there is a difference in the price. The Premium version for iOS, for example, costs R$24.90 per month; however, according to Tecnoblog, the Android plan through the Play Store costs R$ 23.99.

The difference is even greater for users who download the app from the Telegram website. The monthly fee drops to R$ 12.49. Also according to Tecnoblog, the difference is justified by the fact that the Play Store charges an amount proportional to sales through the store, as well as for customers with iPhone.