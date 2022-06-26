“iPhones 14”, new Apple Watch SE, Mac mini with “M2 Pro”… what’s next in 2022!

In his weekly newsletter, Mark Gurman (from Bloomberg) came today with new information about Apple’s future releases for the year 2022 — remembering that the journalist had commented, at the beginning of the year, that we would have a record of releases in the second half.

Now, he commented that this “fruitful period” will extend until mid-2023, which would include products such as the four new models of the “iPhone 14” line, three variations of the Apple Watch, several Macs with M2 chips and “M3”, the first company’s mixed (virtual and augmented) reality headset, low-end and high-end iPads, new AirPods Pro, a new HomePod, and an updated Apple TV. Phew… 😅

Let’s get to the news!

New iPhones

Let’s start at the beginning: speaking of future models, Gurman once again reinforced that the “iPhones 14 Pro/Pro Max” will have an Always On Display (Always-On Display).

Like the Apple Watch, the “iPhone 14 Pro” will be able to show widgets displaying weather, calendars, actions, activities and other data, while the screen remains at a low brightness and frame rate. And there will be a setting — also like on the Apple Watch — that prevents sensitive data from appearing on the lock screen for all to see.

He also “confirmed” that future models will have a much-improved front camera, a new rear camera system that includes a 48-megapixel sensor, thinner bezels, a faster “A16” chip, and a notch redesigned with a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID and a hole punch for the camera.

The big features will come to Pro models (from codes D73 and D74 ), while the common ones ( D27 and D28 ) will remain with the A15 Bionic chip — and the mini will die to make way for a new 6.7-inch model (“iPhone 14 Max”). All models will remain with the Lightning connector, which is expected to give way to USB-C in 2024, according to Gurman.

new iPads

O leaker believes that Apple will release new iPads Pro (codenamed J617 and J620 ) with M2 chip this year. He also expects Apple to launch an iPad with a screen between 14″ and 15″ in 2023 or 2024 – a product that makes a lot of sense considering the use of the iPad. Stage Manager.

new macs

Speaking of M2, Gurman said the lineup of Macs with Apple’s new chip — and its future variants — includes new Mac minis (M2 and “M2 Pro”), new 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pros (“M2 Pro ” and “M2 Max”) and new Macs Pro (with “M2 Ultra” and “M2 Extreme”).

Nothing has been said about Mac Studio, but its absence makes sense since the product has just been released; thus, most likely it will win the next generations of its variants at some point a little later.

Chip “M3”

The journalist also stated that next year Apple will launch new 13″ MacBooks Air (codenamed J513 ) and 15″ ( J515 ), plus a new iMac ( J433 ) and a supposed new 12″ MacBook with the “M3” processor.

mixed reality headset

Speaking of Apple’s next big launch, Gurman said he’s gotten information that the product will come equipped with the M2 chip with 16GB of memory.

New Apple Watches

For Gurman, Apple will launch three new watches this year: a new SE, the “Series 8” and a more robust model, aimed at people who play more extreme sports.

For those hoping for a faster chip in this year’s models, bad news: the “S8” will likely have the same specs as the S7, which in turn is practically the same as the S6. The 2023 models, however, should get a new chip.

Speaking of the SE, it should continue with the same design/look as today, but with the “S8” chip — currently, it uses the S5 processor. With the Series 3 dying for good on the line — after all, it won’t receive watchOS 9 — Gurman believes Apple will keep the current SE on the line, taking the Series 3’s place.

New Apple TV and New HomePod

While Apple doesn’t show much interest in Apple TV (just see that it didn’t comment on tvOS 16 at all at WWDC22), Gurman stated that it plans new updates for both it and the HomePod.

The new Apple TV, codenamed J255 is in development with an A14 chip and 1GB of memory more than the current one (which runs the A12 chip — corroborating information released by Ming-Chi Kuo.

The HomePod, codenamed B620 it would have the same “S8” chip as future Apple Watches and will be more similar to the original model in terms of size and audio performance — with an updated screen on top, with the right to multi-touch interactions.

New AirPods Pro

For me, Gurman believes that Apple is getting ready to release new AirPods Pro with an updated chip and high-quality audio support.

Apparently, we will have a very busy release schedule!