In recent years, we have been following a real revolution in the investments. After all, bitcoin has completely changed the way we see cryptocurrencies and digital transactions, leading many people to invest completely in this “novelty”. However, the value of these items is increasingly undervalued, forcing specialists to bet on new coins and hope they work out. In that case, will it still Is it worth investing in cryptocurrencies in 2022? Find out now.

Read more: Businessman has R$ 250,000 in stolen cryptocurrencies

Understanding the cryptocurrency market

First of all, it is important to understand the definition of a cryptocurrency: digital currencies that work through a system of recording information in blocks, in a decentralized way, known as blockchain. Therefore, this item is not regulated by the state and does not depend on financial institutions such as banks or companies. Through them, it is possible to make investments (betting on its appreciation) and buy products, hire services, etc.

To buy them, the safest model is to invest in specialized exchanges, such as NovaDax, Coinbase and others. Even so, experts recommend a lot of study before betting on them, as it is important to invest safely and with a diversified portfolio. For this, it is possible to hire the help of a professional or even study through videos and books on the internet.

The discussion between the benefits and harms of investing in cryptocurrencies

Unfortunately, they are still not accepted in many places, since most stores and companies have not adapted to this technology, especially the smaller ones. In addition, the lack of regulation has kept these investments away from important institutions, mainly due to their high volatility.

Still, the ability to diversify it continues to attract thousands of people every day, as it can be applied to technology, digital items, football teams, among others. In addition, if they are invested correctly and well studied, they can generate an excellent profit when they become valued. In fact, the fact that they are decentralized and private also allows for more privacy, making some transactions a little more secure.