Jason Momoa, aka Aquaman, urges young people to end irresponsibility and protect the oceans

(Credit: Reproduction/Twitter @ONUNews)

Lisbon, Portugal — The American actor Jason Momoa, who immortalized in the cinema the superhero Aquaman, made, this Sunday (26/06), an emotional appeal to young people to protect the oceans, fundamental for the climate balance of the planet. He participated in a meeting with 150 young people on Carcavelos beach, 25 kilometers from Lisbon, in the pre-opening of the Ocean Conference promoted by the United Nations (UN), which starts on Monday (27/06) and will until July 1st.

“We are committed to protecting the oceans, where water begins and ends its journey,” he said during the Youth and Innovation Forum. “The time to act is now to correct the mistakes of the past. We have to stop the irresponsibility time,” she added. “Our oceans have problems. We combine ambition, dedication and hope that we can change the results”, he added.

Momoa received the nature baton, as part of the Conference, from the UN Special Envoy for the Oceans, Peter Thompson. The actor stated that “this milestone has already traveled the world and will continue its journey as an enduring symbol for leaders”. And he pledged, “with respect, admiration and humility, to join the United Nations family, to do a “critically important job of managing, protecting and preserving the ocean and all living creatures”.

The actor will participate in the Conference, whose main debates will be held at Arena Altice, in Parque das Nações. The oceans, highlighted the UN, are the largest ecosystems on the planet, providing the livelihood of billions of people. But all that wealth is at risk. The oceans are at great risk, as they have become large dumps of garbage, especially plastics.

