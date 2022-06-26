John McAfee’s body remains in morgue a year after his death – Link

McAfee’s body remains in Spanish morgue

The body of John McAfee, pioneer of antivirus software, remains in a Spanish morgue a year after his death, while his family fights a legal dispute to have a new autopsy performed – the information was confirmed by authorities and the family’s lawyer.

On June 23 of last year, McAfee, who launched the first commercial antivirus program in history in 1987, was found dead in his cell hours after a high Spanish court authorized his extradition to the US on tax evasion charges.

The veteran had been imprisoned in the Barcelona area for 8 months after years of trying to evade US authorities. The autopsy determined that he committed suicide – and prison officials claimed he had tried to kill himself four months earlier. Shortly after his death, McAfee’s widow stated that he had no suicidal behavior and that she would look for “answers”.

“It’s hard to find words to describe what life has been like for the past year,” tweeted Janice McAfee on Thursday, 23. He invited people to participate in a petition to pressure Spanish authorities to release the body. The campaign, signed by 1,365 people to date, requires an independent autopsy to determine whether the officially released cause of death can be independently questioned or investigated.

McAfee’s family considered the original autopsy incomplete and requested extra analysis, which was denied by a local magistrate, said Javier Villalba, McAfee’s attorney. The family appealed the decision and a new magistrate ordered that the body not be returned to the family until the merits were judged. Catalonia’s justice system did not respond to the report.

The body remains in the same morgue in Barcelona where the autopsy was performed, officials said. They drew attention to the fact that it is unusual for identified bodies to remain in storage for so long.