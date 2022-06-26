Judge demands millionaire value from Amber Heard for new trial

In anticipation of a conciliation, the defamation suit of actor Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard returned to the court in the city of Halifax, Virginia, this Friday (24), in a hearing scheduled by Judge Penney Azarate. Depp’s lawyers have not formalized their intention to forgive the amount of damages of $ 10.35 million, and with that, the lawyer for the actress has tried to say that she will file an appeal of the sentence.

according to Earth, due to the manifestation of Amber’s lawyer, Elaine Bredhoft, the judge pointed out as a condition for the case to return to the courts the payment of the total of the defined indemnity and more interest as bail. So if the actress seeks to overturn the defamation verdict, she will have to shell out $8.35 million at 6% per annum interest for any appeal to formally move forward.

Bredehoft reaffirmed that Heard will appeal the verdict, but also said the client does not have the money to pay Depp or meet the bail requirement. With that, the path will be to contest the decision and present an appeal within the legal maximum period of 21 days.

The actress plans to file the appeal, according to a spokesperson for the star. “You don’t apologize if you’re innocent. And you don’t refuse to appeal if you know you’re right,” the official statement said.

This Friday (23), neither Johnny Depp nor Amber Heard returned to the Virginia courthouse for the hearing.