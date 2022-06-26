Judge makes official compensation of 50 million reais from Amber Heard to Johnny Depp

Lawyers for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard haven’t reached a last-minute deal to reduce Amber’s values ​​as Amber needs to pay her ex-husband for damaging his reputation after a very exposed six-week trial that ended earlier this month.

Judge Penney Azcarate made the jury’s decision official, this past Friday (24), the star of ‘Aquaman’, Amber Heard must pay 10.35 million dollars (approximately 54 million reais, in the current conversion) to Johnny Depp. for damaging her reputation by declaring that she suffered domestic violence while she was married to the actor. The judge ruled that Johnny Depp must pay Amber $2 million for a speech by his lawyers, deemed defamatory.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. (Playback/Instagram)

Understand the case:

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard sued for defamation. During the court hearings they exchanged allegations of physical aggression and psychological abuse.

Johnny won three charges he had made against Amber Heard, the actress won only one of her complaints against the actor: she had been defamed by her ex-husband’s lawyers, they said she would have orchestrated a police visit to the mansion where they both lived. .

The jury’s decision, Johnny Depp will have to pay 2 million dollars in damages to Amber Heard, the same should pay 15 million dollars to the ex. The fee was reduced to $10.35 million under a Virginia law that has a range on punitive measures.

Two weeks after the end of the trial, Amber Heard in an exclusive interview with the Today show, when she was asked by Savannah Guthrie about a statement made at the trial. Amber Heard declared her love for Depp: “I still have love for Johnny.” Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met in 2012 and got married in 2015, divorce took place in 2016.

Featured Photo: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Reproduction / Instagram