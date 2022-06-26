Lawyers do not reach an agreement and judge makes official payment of 50 million reais from Amber Heard to Johnny Depp – Monet

+



Lawyers for actors and ex-partners Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been unable to reach a last-minute settlement that could reduce the amounts Heard has to pay her ex-husband for damaging his reputation after a six-week trial ended in Beginning of the month.

With that, judge Penney Azcarate made official, last Friday (June 24), the jury’s decision that orders the ‘Aquaman’ star to pay 10.35 million dollars (more than 54 million reais, in the conversion current) to Depp for damaging his reputation by claiming he suffered domestic violence from her ex-husband while they were married.

The judge also ruled that Depp will have to pay 2 million dollars to Amber because of a line by one of his lawyers, which was considered defamation.

Johnny Depp x Amber Heard: understand the case

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard mutually sued for defamation. They exchanged allegations of physical assault and psychological abuse in court.

While the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor won on the three charges he had made against Amber Heard, the actress only won for one of her allegations against the actor: that she had been defamed when one of her ex-husband’s lawyers said that she orchestrated a police visit to the mansion she shared with her ex. Depp’s legal representative had called the incident a “hoax”.

With the decision of the jury, Johnny Depp was ordered to pay 2 million dollars in damages to Amber Heard, while the actress had to pay 15 million dollars to the ex. However, that fee was reduced to $10.35 million due to a Virginia state law that places a cap on punitive measures amounts.