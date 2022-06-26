Leak reveals the movies that will be +18

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has established itself with movies for the whole family, with an age rating that allows any audience to watch the studio’s films.

Marvel has established this same rating for its new challenge: TV series produced for Disney+, such as WandaVisionwhich still seek to be productions that are basically released for all ages.

However, other films like Deadpool or jokerhave already been able to prove that adult-rated comic book adaptations can also become blockbusters.

Will it be then that Marvel Studios will also reach the moment to produce a movie with a rating +18? Or a series? New information may have been revealed in an alleged leak on 4Chan.

We’ve known for some time that, despite now being produced by Marvel/Disney, deadpool 3 will maintain the high rating established by the franchise at the time of Fox. But this may not be the only movie.

According to the leak, Marvel will indeed have more adult-rated productions, both movies and series, which the studio already has. two advanced stage productions.

The first would be a series of Fantomex, which Marvel still wouldn’t be sure about being a series for FX or Hulu. It is only known that, like Disney+, the intention is to be a series with weekly episodes.

The other film +18 in addition to deadpool 3 would be X-Forcethat Marvel would be negotiating with James Gunn to helm the project, the director and writer of the franchise Guardians of the Galaxy. Previously, the project was already developed by Fox before the studio was bought by Disney, and now Marvel seems determined to proceed.

For now, treat all this information as a rumor, until there is an official announcement from the studio. And so keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Many Unvierso Marvel roles almost had different actors, and several names we’ve seen play the MCU characters weren’t exactly the studio’s first choice.

A great example of this is the Black Widow, which only fell into the hands of Scarlett Johansson after actress Emily Blunt abandoned the role due to scheduling conflicts. Jason Momoa was also the first choice for the Draxbut charged a higher fee than Dave Bautista.

There is another very popular actor who became Marvel’s first choice for one of his roles, despite being a case that many fans are unaware of. we are talking about Adam Sandlerone of the biggest names in Hollywood comedy.

Yes, today the star could be one of the names of the huge cast of Marvel and have even participated in an Avengers movie. This is because the actor was offered the role of Rocket Raccoonthe angry raccoon of Guardians of the Galaxy. and who later also stole the show in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Can you imagine what could have been?

At the time, rumors surfaced that Marvel was targeting Adam Sandler and Jim Carrey to voice Rocket. As we know, neither of the two comedians accepted the role, which in the end turned out to be actor Bradley Cooper.

This news is easily one of the biggest ‘What if…?’ from the Marvel Actors Gallery. However, adding a bit of controversy to this story, behold, the director of the Guardians trilogy, and practically ‘godfather’ of Rocket on screen, denied that Sandler was the favorite for the role.

In your twitterJames Gunn responded to the page’s statement Movies Now to deny that this cast curiosity was real. Just saying “I never met Adam Sandler“. Obviously, there’s no way to argue and contradict the DIRECTOR of the film and whoever participated in the casting.

However, it is very possible that even then, at some point in time, Marvel did consider Adam Sandler. Even if they haven’t made contact with the actor. What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

The characters return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023. It’s also confirmed that the movie will take place LATER in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich indicates that, to the sadness of many, Thor will not be with his ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return! All the news about the movie you will find out first here at Marvel’s legacy!

