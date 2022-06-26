Learn how to prevent your cell phone from receiving unwanted telemarketing calls

Unwanted calls upset and change our mood and the consideration we have for the company that calls us without permission

freepik

Companies use telemarketing to attract customers



O telemarketing It is one of the most used marketing tools by companies. Surely you have already received one or several calls of the kind, some could even interest you, but surely the vast majority were irritated, causing you to waste time in answering them. Often, these calls are not made, like the constant “hello” and then hang up, because they are made by robot software that call several people simultaneously and only the one who answers first completes the call. Anyway, these calls, when unwanted, upset, change our mood and also the consideration we have for the company that calls without permission. But what to do to avoid this type of disorder? Check it out in seven actions:

1. You can register on the site don’t disturb me. From this register, companies providing telecommunications (mobile phone, landline, pay TV and internet) and by financial institutions (business payroll loan and payroll-deductible credit card), it is communicated that you no longer wish to receive this type of call. From the registration to the effecting of the blockade, 30 days are requested. https://www.naomeperturbe.com.br/

2. Another site to block these links is the Procon-SPO Do not call me. The telemarketing and collection companies, or third parties that use this service, before starting a campaign, will have to register in advance to then access the list of subscribed telephone numbers for which they will not be able to make contact. Just register your phone number on the site, 30 days are also required for blocking. In addition, if you have registered and after 30 days you continue to receive calls, on the same site you can report the company that made the unwanted call. https://blockio.procon.sp.gov.br/#/

3. You can manually block unwanted numbers from your cell phone, but keep in mind that most companies have a central with several phone numbers, often this way of blocking is very difficult, because you have to receive the call, to block the number.

4. Instead of you doing the blocking manually, you can download some apps and configure them so that they do these blocks, like Mr. Number, True Caller, Whoscall, Call Control and Hiya: Caller ID & Spam Blocker

5. Another way is to keep an eye on the numbers with the prefix 0303 that Anatel has established for active marketing services. You can also block calls and SMS from mobile operators. If you are a customer of clearsimply reply free of charge to the unwanted SMS received (or to the number 888) with the word “SAIR” (in capital letters) or call 1052 for free from your cell phone. For the operator TIM , the word “GO OUT“ must be sent by SMS to the number 4112. The operator sends a text message confirming receipt. The operator OI must send a free text message with the word “GO OUT“ to the number 55555 or disable this service by my hi (operator relationship portal). For those who are Vivo customers, the cancellation of unwanted text messages can be performed by calling from your device to *8486 or by sending an SMS to 457 with the word “EXIT”.

6. Question the company through the General Law for the Protection of Personal Data. The LGPD allows in its art. 18 the “Right to Oblivion”. In other words, the people who own the personal data have the right to obtain from the telemarketing companies, in relation to the data, the request of the elimination of the personal data processed. To activate this right, contact the Data Protection Officer (DPO), who the entire company must have publicly appointed in accordance with the LGPD, and ask how to request the permanent deletion of your data.

7. Report the company to the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD), available at: https://www.gov.br/anpd/pt-br/canais_atendimento/cidadao-titular-de-dados/peticao-de-titular-contra-controlador-de-dados. If the company has not responded to your previously mentioned request for data deletion, people can file a complaint or even denounce that there is a telemarketing company that is not respecting the LGPD, both in denying the right to delete data, as in the improper form of treatment.

See below how the petition flow of people (owners) against companies (controllers) works now with the LGPD:

For Professor Dr. Alessandra Bitante, specialist in computing and data protection, robots can collect your data from different sources, both through open internet searches, as well as in purchased or manually entered and illegally acquired databases. Regardless of the form, the expert cites that now, with the LGPD, companies need to prove that the person consented to receive this type of call for marketing purposes. Otherwise, the company can be sanctioned up to R$50 million.

The tips presented here focus on reducing unwanted telemarketing calls. However, remember the principle of good faith and ethics. Know that there are people and companies on the other side that depend on these jobs, which doesn’t justify breaking a law. However, the telemarketing sector is one of the most employing in the country, so the best way to avoid these calls is to first make contact about that type of call and, thus, avoid your discomfort and not focus on harming companies! #StayA Tip! 🙂

Do you want to delve deeper into the subject, have any questions, comments or want to share your experience on this topic? Write to me on Instagram: @davisalvesphd.

*This text does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Jovem Pan.