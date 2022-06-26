Learn once and for all the right way to charge your cell phone

The truth is that each person says something about the correct way to charge cell phones, but not all of them always remember to follow the correct recommendations made by the manufacturers, which is somewhat ironic, because nobody know more about the smartphone than they do.

Anyway, do you know the right way to charge your cell phone or are you doing everything wrong since you bought it? Check out in this article what can and cannot be done while it is charging.

6 questions answered about the right way to charge your cell phone

So that you know which is the best way proper To charge your cell phone and not compromise it, we have separated below some common questions about this process, as well as their respective answers, so that you will know exactly what not to do and what to create as a habit.

Do I need to wait for the battery to completely discharge to charge the phone?

No, it’s actually bad for the cell phone to let it discharge completely. This is because when the battery reaches 0%, when it is charged again, it is almost as if it starts a new cycle.

When the cycles reach the limit, it is necessary to buy a new battery, so the ideal is that you charge the cell phone before the battery runs out completely.

Will using your cell phone while charging ruin it?

Many say no, but the truth is that it does cause damage, yes, especially since using apps while the device is connected to the charger can cause the phone to overheat. This will sooner or later damage the battery.

How much battery can I put the phone to charge?

This question depends a lot on the device you have, since each one was created in a way, but if we talk about it in general, when the device reaches 20% or 25%, it warns that it needs to be connected to the charger.

In any case, experts usually say that it’s okay to charge cell phones when they are between 20% and 80%, yet many people believe that this can cause the battery to become addicted.

Do I need to wait for the phone to fully charge before taking it off charging?

No need, as all current batteries have lithium wires that prevent them from being damaged when the charger is removed before the device reaches 100% recharge.

Is it okay to leave the phone charging even after the charge is complete?

There’s no problem with that, since the moment the cell phone reaches 100% charge, the charger immediately stops transmitting energy to it. However there are some care that you must have so that the device does not overheat. These are some of them:

Never place your cell phone to charge on a sofa, covers or other surfaces that heat up easily;

Only use the original charger for the device;

Do not put the device to charge in sockets that have poor contact;

Do not use plug adapters.

Will leaving your phone charging all night ruin it?

Finally, one of the main doubts that all people have concerns whether or not to leave their cell phone charging all night while they sleep. The answer to that question is: no. We say this because when the device reaches 100%, the charger no longer transmits energy to it, so there will be no damage.