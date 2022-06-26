Libra meets and decides that three leaders will centralize conversations with the other group | sport business

For the first time in a few weeks, Libra – an acronym for the Brazilian Football League – has made a public move. The group held a meeting in São Paulo this Friday, in which its 13 official members participated, plus Grêmio as a guest.

The meeting served for these clubs to set up a strategy of approximation with the other group, composed of 25 teams from series A and B, which at the beginning of June decided to formalize the creation of an entity to negotiate as a block.

Andrés Rueda, president of Santos, is one of the leaders who will centralize negotiations between the blocks — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Deep down, both groups want the same thing: the creation of a league that replaces the CBF in the organization of the Brazilian Championship. The main reason for disagreement remains the way in which resources will be divided among the participants of that league.

At the Libra meeting in São Paulo, the clubs decided, in the words of directors present, “to create a transitional regime [que seja] more palatable” for the other 25. The other side’s main complaint is that the proposal perpetuates current inequality – Libra members object.

Libra also decided that three leaders – Duílio Monteiro Alves, from Corinthians, Andrés Rueda, from Santos, and Thiago Scuro, from Bragantino – will centralize conversations with the other group on behalf of the bloc. This information was first published by the blog of journalist Rodrigo Mattos, from UOL, and confirmed by the ge.

The idea is that these officers hear their claims from the group of 25 clubs and bring them to an internal discussion at Libra. The initial mission will be to establish a transition with solid premises linked to the generation of new revenues. So, as the league’s revenue increases, so does distribution.

Duilio, president of Corinthians, will take requests from the group of 25 for internal discussion at Libra — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

The group of 25, in turn, also has a similar “commission”, formed by leaders from Inter, Fortaleza, Athletico-MG, Atlético-MG and Fluminense.

From the conversations between these leaders, the two sides hope that the necessary consensus will emerge for the formation of a League, which would organize the Brazilian Championship from 2025, since the current broadcast contracts last until 2024.

Libra clubs have also advanced on governance issues, with proposed changes to their original bylaws to make them more attractive to potential investors.

Libra today is formed by Botafogo, Flamengo, Vasco, Cruzeiro, Corinthians, Palmeiras, Santos, São Paulo, Red Bull Bragantino, Guarani, Ponte Preta, Novorizontino and Ituano. The Grêmio participated in the meeting as a guest.

Leila Pereira (Palmeiras), John Textor (Botafogo) and Julio Cesares (São Paulo) at Libra meeting in May — Photo: Disclosure

On the other side are América-MG, Atlético-MG. Atlético-GO, Athletico-PR, Avaí, Brusque, Ceará, Chapecoense, Coritiba, CRB, Criciúma, CSA, Cuiabá, Fluminense, Fortaleza, Goiás, Internacional, Juventude, Londrina, Náutico, Operário, Sampaio Côrrea, Sport, Tombense and Vila New.

See below the full note distributed by Libra:

“LIBRA met this Friday, in São Paulo, for an assembly evaluated as extremely productive. With the presence of Botafogo, Corinthians, Cruzeiro, Flamengo, Guarani, Grêmio (guest), Ituano, Novorizontino, Palmeiras, Ponte Preta, Red Bull Bragantino, Santos, São Paulo and Vasco, the entity dealt with several internal matters, constituting a huge advance towards the consolidation of the much desired and necessary project of formation of an independent League, writing another chapter in the history of football’s transformation. Brazilian.

With a positive agenda, clubs analyzed extensive material and studies that demonstrate LIBRA’s numerous business development possibilities.

Among the definitions, and following the best international practices, the clubs unanimously decided that the management of LIBRA should be carried out entirely by recognized professionals in the market, avoiding political interference in the administration of the entity. The clubs also advanced in the discussions of the financial projections that will support the beginning of negotiations with potential investors.