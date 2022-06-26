Love and Thunder ~ Marvel Universe 616

A new issue of Total Film’s magazine is coming out this week with a full spotlight on the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. And the magazine already anticipates releasing three new unpublished images online, in addition to releasing an excerpt in which Natalie Portman talks a little about her physical training to be the new Goddess of Thunder. Check out:

“It’s exciting to be a superhero,” Portman told Total Film of her return to the MCU as the “New Thor,” adding, “there’s no guide that comes along and tells you how to do it.”

Portman trained and bodied to get into superhero form for the role, showing off her physique as Thor’s sidekick in the trailers for Thor: Love and Thunder. According to Marvel Studios President and Producer Kevin Feige, “The only thing we helped was make the Almighty Thor a little taller (laughs). That was the only movie magic we used. Everything else was all her. “

“I trained for a long time before and during, and I was doing the whole protein shake thing. It really helped prepare me for the level of action we ended up doing,” Portman said of director Taika Waititi’s follow-up to Thor. : 2017’s Ragnarok. “We’ve had amazing stunt doubles that made things really hard, but there’s still a lot of running and jumping and sword fighting and hammer fighting. It was definitely helpful to be strong. To have that cover weight all day, you want to have some upper body strength.”

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jamie Alexander as Sif, Christian Bale as Gorr, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Baustista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis. Sean Gunn as Kraglin and Rocket. Recently, the participation of Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth, Matt Damon, Russell Crowe and Jeff Goldblum in the film were also confirmed. Directed by Taika Waititi and scheduled for release on July 8, 2022

Gravedigger



