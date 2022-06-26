Marcos Braz responds to politician on social media after controversy involving Maracanã

THE Negative controversy to Vasco for use of Maracanã rocked social media this Saturday afternoon. Tarcísio Motta, councilor for the city of Rio and pre-candidate for federal deputy, made a publication stating that the stadium is for all fans. Annoyed, Marcos Braz, vice president of football at Flamengo and also a councilor, made a point of responding to the politician.

– Maracanã is public! It was built and renovated (several times) with public money! Its concession cannot go against the interests of all citizens. The consortium’s denial is baseless, absurd and MADE US ACTIVATE THE MP. Maraca is for all fans – published Tarcísio on Twitter.

– When it’s to pay maintenance expenses, it’s not – replied the vice president of Flamengo.

When it’s to pay maintenance expenses, it’s not. — MarcosBraz (@marcosbrazrio) June 25, 2022

The controversy began after Vasco filed a request to rent Maracanã on July 3, against Sport, in a match valid for Série B. Led by Flamengo and Fluminense, the stadium consortium denied the request.

The clubs’ decision generated enormous repercussions, and the State Government decided to enter the circuit. The stadium soap opera has been dividing opinions and promises to gain new chapters in the coming days.