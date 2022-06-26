Marvel reveals who are the most important heroes of the current MCU

The Infinity Saga came to an end in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with phase 3, now the new phase not only presents us with new giant threats, but also presents us with new and amazing heroes in their series and movies.

In Avengers: Endgame we say goodbye to some classic heroes we were used to seeing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like Black Widow, Captain America and Iron Man.

But the MCU still has a long way to go and who will be its main heroes from now on? Surely only the future (or someone from Marvel) will tell you with all the letters, as the producer of Doctor Strange 2 revealed to us at least two of these most important heroes.

Producer Richie Palmer stated that “if Doctor Strange is the anchor of the Phase 4 MCU, then Wanda Maximoff is the jewel in the crown”indicating that, in the minds of Marvel Studios, Stephen Strange and Wanda Maximoff are the two main characters of the current phase.

It is worth remembering that Doctor Strange being the anchor of the MCU is a phrase said by Marvel’s own president, Kevin Feige, a few months ago. This information is now reiterated by the studio’s producer.

Stay tuned here at Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is now available for free on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

