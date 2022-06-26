Marvel Suggests John Krasinski Will NOT Return in Fantastic Four Movie

Dother Stranger 2, which is available right now on Disney+, has let fans down in many ways. But at least it made ONE big dream come true: to see John Krasinski as Reed Richards, the leader of the Fantastic Four!

the actor of The Office was a big surprise in the movie, appearing as Mr. Fantastic from another MCU reality. Since then, obviously, fans have been questioning whether Krasinski will return as Reed in the reboot. Fantastic Four.

Or if your version will be considered a VARIANT and Marvel will choose another actor. So far, no one has said anything about it, we just have to wait. However, the comment from director Sam Raimi can anticipate that Krasinski’s return is NOT in Marvel’s plans.

Check out what he said:

“[Krasinski foi escolhido] because fans had a dream of who would be the perfect Reed Richards. Since this is an alternate universe, Kevin said, ‘Let’s make this dream come true.’”

Without Krasinski in the Fantastic Four movie?

The specific justification of being about an ALTERNATIVE universe, seems to deliver that Kevin Feige’s plans were to introduce a DIFFERENT Reed from what we’ll see in the team’s next film.

So, will there really be another actor taking on the role in the reboot? Or will Marvel change its mind and want to keep John Krasinski?

Anything could happen! So keep an eye on the Marvel’s legacy for more information.

Check out our first impressions of Thor: Love and Thunder!

Just before we move on to more information on Doctor Strange 2 and other MCU trivia… YES! We had the opportunity to be one of the first portals in Brazil to watch Thor: Love and Thunder!

Check out our first impressions of the film right now:

Fantastic Four Easter Egg Confirmed in Doctor Strange 2!

Doctor Strange 2 finally arrived in the Disney+ catalog, giving fans the chance to watch the movie from home. With this, we can discover more details and some curiosities of the film and its backstage. Including a big easter egg that no one noticed before!

Interestingly, this information was not revealed in the streaming version of the film. But in the digital copy that is available in some countries for rent and purchase. Where the film is accompanied by an audio commentary track.

During the intro scene of Mr. Fantastic by John Krasinski, producer Richie Palmer has confirmed that we have a Doctor Fate easter egg here.

Check out:

“It’s exciting that the uniform created by Ryan Meinerding is a truly special gift. The detail of the teleportation device he uses to enter the scene is something we took from the comics. It’s Doctor Doom’s Time Platform.”

The mechanism created by Victor Von Doom is literally what its name suggests: a platform/portal that serves as a time machine.

Check out what he looks like in the comics:

It is worth remembering that this portal was also compared by fans with the technology and portals used by TVA in the Loki series. Since in the comics, Kang is distantly related to Reed Richards.

So are all these references connected? keep an eye on Marvel’s legacy for more information and curiosities.

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is now available for free on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

