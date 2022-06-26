Maximum Temperature: Globo shows the movie ‘Snow White and the Caçador’ this Sunday (26/06/2022)

Globo shows the film Snow White and the Huntsman at Maximum Temperature

THE Maximum temperature this Sunday, June 26, shows the film Snow White and the hunter. Globo’s traditional Sunday afternoon film session promises plenty of action and fantasy in the film that was a box office success in theaters in 2012.

The Maximum Temperature movie was directed by filmmaker Rupert Sanders and featured a strong cast. Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Sam Claffin, Ian McShane and Bob Hoskins are some of the names that work in the American production.

Maximum Temperature synopsis and trailer

Version of the fairy tale in which the hunter sent by the Evil Queen to kill her beautiful stepdaughter, Snow White, becomes her protector and mentor.

He teaches you the art of war to face the royal forces together with the 7 dwarves and the beings of the forest.

Watch the trailer for Snow White and the Huntsman, attraction of Maximum Temperature:

More movies on Globe

Besides the Maximum temperatureGlobo also airs this Sunday the session Domingo Maior, which airs right after No Limite – A Eliminação.

Then the air enters the movie theater, classic film session at Globo. This Sunday, the carioca broadcaster shows the film Saving Private Ryan, 1998 blockbuster with a team of Hollywood actors. The cast consists of Tom Hanks, Vin Diesel, Matt Damon, Bryan Cranston, Edward Burns and Barry Pepper.

In the film, upon landing in Normandy on June 6, 1944, Captain Miller receives the mission of commanding a group of the Second Battalion to rescue Private James Ryan, the youngest of four brothers, three of whom died in combat. . On orders from Chief George C. Marshall, they must search for the soldier and ensure he returns home alive.

Sessão Cinemaço airs at 1:35 am, after Sunday Major, according to Globo’s official schedule.