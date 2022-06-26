Mega Drive Mini 2 reveals 12 additional games and optional $150 controller

SEGA promises even more surprises ahead of the scheduled October release

In a broadcast held last Friday (24), the SEGA released more details about the Mega Drive Mini 2, your newest miniature console. In addition to presenting 12 additional games that will be part of the device catalog, the company confirmed that it will accompany the release of a replica of the Cyber ​​Stick controller – which should cost approx. $150.

Inspired by the original accessory produced by Sharp, the device will connect to the video game by USB cable and offers a series of additional controls which can be configured for both right- and left-handers. It will be sold as a separate product and will hit Japanese stores on October 27, the same release date as the Mega Drive Mini 2.

For comparison purposes, the $150 charged for replaying the Cyber ​​Stick will essentially be double the $75 charged for the new miniature console. So far, SEGA has only guaranteed the launch of the devices in Japan, without commenting on the possibility of an adaptation for western markets.

SEGA confirms 12 additional games

In addition to showing in the new accessory, SEGA has revealed the name of 12 additional games, which are divided between the original Mega Drive and SEGA CD titles. The company’s promise is that, in its finalized version, the hardware will bring 50 games of the most diverse genres in its internal memory. Check out the new additions:

Outrun (Mega Drive)

(Mega Drive) Afterburner II (Mega Drive)

(Mega Drive) night striker (SEGA CD)

(SEGA CD) ninja warriors (SEGA CD)

(SEGA CD) starblade (SEGA CD)

(SEGA CD) Splatterhouse Part 2 (Mega Drive)

(Mega Drive) Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water (Mega Drive)

(Mega Drive) Mega Panel (Mega Drive)

(Mega Drive) Ichidant-R (Mega Drive)

(Mega Drive) Columns III (Mega Drive)

(Mega Drive) Star Mobile (Mega Drive)

In all, the Japanese company has already revealed a total of 22 titles that will be present on the Mega Drive Mini 2, including classics such as Sonic CD and Bonanza Bros. The launch promises to bring several accessories that emulate the look of the original console, including a tower that emulates how it looked when coupled with the SEGA CD and the 32X.

The company’s promise is that new transmissions related to the device will be held in July and August of this year, with some surprises for your catalog. They may include some previously unseen adaptations from the arcades, as will be the case with fantasy zonegame confirmed during the announcement of the new console.







SEGA bets on a new wave of remakes and remasters for next year

The company expects to bring 13 games to stores by the end of March 2023.



Source: VGC