Mendoza! Flights plus stay in the capital of Argentine wines from R$3,844 per person

Mendoza steals the show when it comes to gastronomy, producing world-renowned wines and boasting green landscapes of beautiful wineries. At Zarpo, we find packages with flights plus accommodation in Villaggio Boutique Hotel and not Sheraton Mendoza Hotel from R$7,688 per couple, that is, R$3,844 per person in double accommodation with breakfast included.

The amount can be paid in up to 8 interest-free installments and also it is possible to book just the stay, without the air tickets. The offers are part of Soy Loco Por ti America, a Zarpo promotion that brings together hotels at Argentina and Chile or not Colombian Caribbean with up to 40% OFF, plus extra discounts for booking flights.

Villaggio Boutique Hotel

Packages from R$7,688 per couple, that is, R$3,844 per person. The package includes flights and accommodation with breakfast.

Less than 500 m from Plaza Independencia and about 2 km from Parque San Martín, the Villaggio Boutique Hotel It has a privileged location in the heart of Mendoza. The accommodation has breakfast included in the rate, served buffet style in the restaurant. Guests can still enjoy drinks, such as drinks, wines and coffees at the Salotto Bar. On the leisure list, it is worth relaxing in the outdoor swimming pool, which has sun loungers and bar service, in the dry and wet saunas, in the jacuzzi or in the SPA, dedicated to well-being. To ensure the care of the body, there is also a gym.

The published prices are per person for the Classic apartment, with capacity for two adults and a baby up to 2 years old, plus flights. To add the flights for the child, it is necessary to click on “Change flights” after accessing the links in the table. The value of the package will be recalculated according to the new flights, with no change in the value of the accommodation. To choose another accommodation option, book via the hotel page on Zarpo.

Sheraton Mendoza Hotel

Packages from R$9,204 per couple, that is, R$4,602 per person. The package includes flights and accommodation with breakfast.

In downtown Mendoza, less than 1 km from Plaza Independencia, the Sheraton Mendoza Hotel provides the perfect stay in the city of Argentine wine. Starting with the infrastructure, which has an indoor heated pool, casino and kids club for children, in addition to the wellness list that includes a gym, whirlpool and SPA treatments, at a separate cost. In terms of gastronomy, breakfast included in the rate is served buffet style at the Acequias restaurant, which offers other meals at an additional cost. There is also the Devas Lobby Bar and the Mirador Lounge Restaurant.

The published prices are per person for the Classic apartment, with capacity for two adults and two babies up to 1 year old, plus flights. To add flights for children, it is necessary to click on “Change flights” after accessing the links in the table. The value of the package will be recalculated according to the new flights, with no change in the value of the accommodation. To choose another accommodation option, book via the hotel page on Zarpo.

The values ​​of the packages at Zarpo may vary along with the air tickets. We have listed the prices found on the website at the time of writing this text, but there may be a variation to more or less, so we recommend checking other dates!