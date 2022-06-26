Meta will charge customers for using WhatsApp; know who will have to pay

The company responsible for WhatsApp, Meta, recently announced that it is developing the paid version of the app, namely WhatsApp Premium. The launch will bring updates for the Business model. This novelty already has some preliminary information about how it will work. See what they are right below!

Read more: WhatsApp will release “banned emojis” to react to messages

Who will be able to pay for the premium version of WhatsApp?

At first, the novelty is only intended for commercial accounts, that is, for those who use the messenger as a tool for their company, but it will be up to the business owner or entrepreneur to decide whether or not to adhere to the new plan.

Among the novelties provided for in the premium version, we highlight the possibility of linking up to ten devices to the same account and creating commercial links custom. The links, it is important to say, had already been made available, but now they will be able to come with the company name after the new subscription plan.

So far there is not much other information about the paid version of WhatsApp, considering that it has not yet been officially launched. In this sense, details regarding the launch date and the amounts charged were not disclosed.