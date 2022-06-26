Microsoft Reveals End of Support Date for Windows 8.1

If you still use the Windows 8.1 operating system, know that your official support from Microsoft is out of date. According to information from The Verge website, Microsoft will soon begin notifying users of this system about the end of support, which will occur on January 10, 2023.

According to the information, Microsoft intends to start sending notifications as early as next month. In practice, the action will be very similar to what happened to Windows 7 users, whose support came to an end in mid-January 2020. In addition, it is worth noting that the company will not even send security updates for the system, which unfortunately will be more vulnerable to intruders.

In a note, Microsoft said: “Windows 8 became unsupported on January 12, 2016 and no longer receives security updates. So if you’re using Microsoft 365 on a computer running Windows 8 and it’s configured for automatic updates, you’ll no longer receive updates for your Office apps, including features, security, and other quality updates.”

“Windows 8.1 reaches end of support on January 10, 2023. After that date, if you are running Microsoft 365, you will no longer receive updates for your Office apps; this includes features, security and other quality updates,” Microsoft said, the company said in a blog post.

Obviously, Windows 8.1 will not stop working after January 10, 2023. However, anyone who chooses to continue using it will be susceptible to hacking attacks and other issues that will not be resolved via the update.