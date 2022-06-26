More than 20 bodies mysteriously found in South African nightclub

Police use masking tape to block off an area around a municipal pub in the southern South African city of East London on June 26, 2022 after 20 teenagers died. (photo: AFP)

At least 21 young people were found dead in a nightclub in a mostly black suburban neighborhood in the South African city of East London (south), according to local police, which are investigating the causes of the deaths.

The victims were found in an informal bar in the Scenery Park ghetto in East London, in the south of the country, according to an AFP correspondent present at the scene.

“We are still investigating the causes of these deaths,” said a spokesman for the provincial police, General Thembinkosi Kinana.

Senior government officials rushed to the city. Among them was National Police Minister Bheki Cele, who burst into tears after leaving a morgue where bodies were stored.

“It’s a terrible scene,” he told reporters. “They are very young. Some are only 13 or 14 years old,” he said.

The number of dead and their exact ages were unclear on Sunday. The Eastern Cape provincial government reported that eight girls and 13 boys had died.

Those over 18 can drink at municipal taverns, commonly known as shebeens, which are often found attached to family homes or, in some cases, inside the homes themselves. But safety regulations and drinking age laws don’t always apply.

“We have a daughter who was there and died at the scene,” said the parents of a 17-year-old. “We never thought she would die this way. She was a humble and respectful young woman,” said a distressed Ntombizonke Mgangala, standing with her husband outside the morgue.

– No visible wounds –

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is participating in the G7 summit in Germany, sent his condolences. He expressed his concern “for the alleged circumstances in which these young people found themselves in a place that, at first glance, should be prohibited to those under 18.”

The authorities are studying the possibility of reviewing the licensing rules for the sale of alcoholic beverages. South Africa is one of the countries in Africa where the most alcohol is consumed.

An official from the Safety and Community department of the Eastern Cape province, Unathi Binqose, ruled out the possibility of a fight as a cause of death.

“It’s hard to believe it’s a fight because there are no visible signs of injuries to the dead,” said Binqose AFP, contacted by phone at the scene.

The official stated that in his opinion the clients were students “who were having a party after the written tests”.

The local regional newspaper DispatchLive reported “bodies strewn across tables, chairs and the floor with no obvious signs of injury”.

On social media, some users mentioned the possibility of gas intoxication or collective poisoning. Shared photos, the authenticity of which could not be verified, showed bodies with no visible signs of injuries strewn across the floor.

Local television broadcast footage of police trying to calm a crowd gathered outside the bar in this town on the shores of the Indian Ocean, about 1,000 kilometers south of Johannesburg.