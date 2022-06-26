Ms actress. Marvel was stunned to learn that she would star in a new movie

Some weeks ago, Iman Vellani made its debut in Marvel, like the heroine of Ms. Marvel. However, in addition to her series, the actress already has her presence confirmed in the sequence of Captain Marvel.

In the new film, Vellani’s character, Kamala Khanmust be one of the protagonists, joining Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, forming a team called the marvels.

However, Vellani did not realize the importance of her character in the film. For Variety, Vellani revealed that, upon learning of her performance in the marvelsthought his role would be a cameo.

“It was an evening session when they were announcing everything on Disney Investor Day. Just before announcing the cast of the marvels, I got a text message from Disney PR, I got a message from Brie Larson, and I got a text message from our producers at the same time saying I would be in the movie and then they announced it on screen. I was like, ‘Thanks.’ I had a hunch I would be in it, but more of a cameo, not a real main character, so it was cool.”

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Also during the chat, Vellani praised the director of the marvelsNia DaCosta, stating that the filmmaker is “is your favorite human of all time”:

“Nia DaCosta is my favorite human of all time. I think she’s so talented, so caring and thoughtful. She is very director of an actor. Like, after she gets a take that she wants, she’s like, “That’s her. Do whatever you want. Anything we haven’t tried, just do it.” “She always gave positive reinforcement, even if she didn’t have any grades. She’d be like ‘That little thing you did with your hand, I really like that.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, wow. She noticed!’ She really cares and checks you out.”

Recently, Samuel L. Jackson stated that the film would undergo some reshoots, but did not elaborate on why. If you don’t experience major delays, the marvels will hit theaters in July 2023.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.