New look! YouTube Music brings improvements to viewing albums on tablets

YouTube Music is Google’s new app that is undergoing a redesign to cater to tablet users. After receiving improvements to the settings layout, the music streaming platform is adding a Improved visuals for viewing albums in portrait mode of the big screens.

The new design moves secondary information — like artist name and album release year — to the top of the layout with a low-profile font. Just below, the album cover steals the show and its color palette is used in the blurred background. At the bottom, the title is centered and inserted more prominently. Look: