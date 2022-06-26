New look! YouTube Music brings improvements to viewing albums on tablets

YouTube Music is Google’s new app that is undergoing a redesign to cater to tablet users. After receiving improvements to the settings layout, the music streaming platform is adding a Improved visuals for viewing albums in portrait mode of the big screens.
The new design moves secondary information — like artist name and album release year — to the top of the layout with a low-profile font. Just below, the album cover steals the show and its color palette is used in the blurred background. At the bottom, the title is centered and inserted more prominently. Look:
You can see that the media controls — including the download button for offline listening, save to a playlist, play/pause, and share — have been laid out on a single line below the album description. Next, the tracks are listed in the same format as in the old user interface.
Google seems to be releasing the new version of the app little by little, and initially limited to Android. according to user MoistTart3258 from Reddit, this redesign is only available for streaming albums. Songs imported from the device still display the old UI, but it’s possible that this layout will also get the treatment.