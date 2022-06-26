Neymar considers leaving PSG after president’s declaration, and agreement with new club could be close

With a contract until July 2025, Neymar, PSG’s number 10, may be moving in European football in the window that will open for business in July. The Brazilian was convinced he would stay at the club, but recent statements by the PSG president have the Brazilian considering leaving Ligue 1.

Neymar has been wearing PSG colors since 2018. He joined Barcelona for 222 million euros. After experiencing a great troubled moment at the club, he came very close to leaving France, but chose to renew with PSG for a few more good years.

More than 4 years after arriving in Paris, Neymar is considering, again, leaving PSG. And the decision, according to the RMCmay be related to the speech of the club’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, in addition to the lack of confidence of the new director, Luis Campos.

“We can’t talk about it in public because some players will arrive, some players will leave the club. These are private negotiations”said the president, in relation to the Brazilian.

Neymar’s future

Considering leaving PSG, Neymar’s future remains a big question, but there are interested parties. In England, there are three: Man United, Chelsea and Newcastle. In Italy, however, the juveat Allegri’s request, looks at the player.

In case of a good proposal, PSG will accept to open talks to sell Neymar. But it is not so simple, as the French club will have to pay the Brazilian a large amount for breach of contract.