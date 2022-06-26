Official! Grêmio announces the hiring of midfielder Lucas Leiva

Admin 11 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

There is no longer any doubt that midfielder Lucas Leiva, 35, is Grêmio’s new reinforcement. As the Brazilian saying goes, “the good son returns to the house”, and he returns to Tricolor after about 15 years since his first spell at the club, with a contract until the end of 2023. Immortal made the official announcement this Saturday afternoon, through social networks:

Before that, a video had already been leaked in which Leiva appears recording with Grêmio’s communication team. This is probably the production of the official announcement material, which has not yet been released.

With leadership characteristics, he is expected to add to Grêmio’s campaign aimed at returning to the Brazilian football elite in 2023. According to journalist Eduardo Gabardo, Tricolor made a salary offer of 250 thousand per month to have the player, with the right to a bonus if the team returns to Serie A. The proposal also provides for a salary increase in 2023, if the club is in the first division.

After leaving Grêmio, Lucas passed through Liverpool and Lazio, where he was until recently. During this period, he won titles such as the Série B with Grêmio (2004), the FA League Cup (2012), an Italian Cup (2018/2019) and two Italian Super Cups (2019/2020 and 2017/2018).

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

With Endrick, Palmeiras ends preparation to seek title of the Copa do Brasil under-17

Palmeiras is ready to face Vasco for the return match of the Copa do Brasil …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved