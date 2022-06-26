Official! Grêmio announces the hiring of midfielder Lucas Leiva

There is no longer any doubt that midfielder Lucas Leiva, 35, is Grêmio’s new reinforcement. As the Brazilian saying goes, “the good son returns to the house”, and he returns to Tricolor after about 15 years since his first spell at the club, with a contract until the end of 2023. Immortal made the official announcement this Saturday afternoon, through social networks:

Before that, a video had already been leaked in which Leiva appears recording with Grêmio’s communication team. This is probably the production of the official announcement material, which has not yet been released.

With leadership characteristics, he is expected to add to Grêmio’s campaign aimed at returning to the Brazilian football elite in 2023. According to journalist Eduardo Gabardo, Tricolor made a salary offer of 250 thousand per month to have the player, with the right to a bonus if the team returns to Serie A. The proposal also provides for a salary increase in 2023, if the club is in the first division.

After leaving Grêmio, Lucas passed through Liverpool and Lazio, where he was until recently. During this period, he won titles such as the Série B with Grêmio (2004), the FA League Cup (2012), an Italian Cup (2018/2019) and two Italian Super Cups (2019/2020 and 2017/2018).