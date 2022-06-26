Only Murders in the Building: Season 2 returns with new mystery and never-before-seen characters – News Seen on the web

Continuation of Only Murders in the Building premieres on Star+ and AdoroCinema has already watched the first episodes.

In 2021, Only Murders in the Building featured an unlikely trio that won our hearts. Now, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short are back in the 2nd season of the series, available exclusively on Star+ starting this Tuesday (28). After the gruesome death of Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell) at the end of Season 1, the residents of Arconia will not only have new mysteries to unravel, they will also need to escape dangerous new enemies.

O I love cinema already watched the first episodes of the series to tell you everything you can expect in the sequel to Only Murders in the Building (no spoilers, of course!).

Only Murders Season 2 Continues with Engaging Humor and Mystery

Despite revolving around mysteries, Only Murders also stands out for its great sense of humor from the beginning of the story – no wonder, since comedian Steve Martin (The Father of the Bride) is one of the creators of the series, as well as the protagonist. . In the new season, the chemistry between the main characters is even better, which guarantees fun even in the most tense moments.





Season 2 of the series picks up right after the last previous events: Charles, Oliver and Mabel are the main suspects in the death of Bunny, whose body mysteriously appeared in Mabel’s arms. Now, the three will have to prove their innocence – a mission that will not be easy since, apparently, there is someone trying to frame them at any cost.

And of course, the podcast created by the trio also remains part of the story, but everything indicates that there will be a change of direction now that they are not only the investigators, but also the targets. A somewhat unfair competition will arise and the trio will end up becoming the main subject.

New characters come to the fore

The first episodes of the series already introduce some new characters that should change the entire course of the story – and they are great. One of the great highlights of the new cast is the legendary Shirley MacLaine, winner of an Oscar and several Golden Globes for works such as If My Apartment Could Talk, Steel Flowers, Ties of Tenderness, among others.





Season 2 will also feature comedian Amy Schumer (Uncompensated) and model Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad) – and it looks like she and Mabel will have an important relationship in the sequel. In addition to the original trio, some of the former residents of Arconia also return – and we can already say that they are not at all calm with the presence of possible assassins.

Let’s get to know the protagonists better

Now that the series has already introduced the dynamic between Mabel, Charles and Oliver, the new season will delve deeper into each one’s personal stories. Let’s get to know the true motivations and the trio’s past – elements that also have everything to do with the plot of the new episodes.





When does season 2 of Only Murders in the Building premiere?

The new episodes of the series will be available exclusively on Star+ starting this Tuesday (28).