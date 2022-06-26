Pain in the toe: what could it be?

Pain in certain parts of the body can be synonymous with some diseases. Our body is extremely connected, and in this way, problems in some organs end up reflecting in other parts of the body. Thus, for the confirmation of the diagnosis, medical follow-up is necessary.

In the United States, a 62-year-old man, having a lot of pain in his toe, discovered that his problem was cancer. Read the full article and learn more!

What could be pain in the toe?

Richard Bernstein, a 62-year-old American, after five years of a mysterious pain in his right toe, decided to investigate the cause. After carrying out all the tests, the doctors diagnosed a terminal cancer in one of his kidneys.

In an interview with the New York Post, Richard said he believed his pain was due to a fractured foot. Right at the beginning of the pain, he went to a specialist who requested tests such as radiography. As nothing was found, he was released home, as it could have been psychological pain.

However, five years later, the man began to have pain in other parts of the body, even more intensely. As early as 2022, Richard needed to go to the hospital when his ankle started to swell.

Upon further examination, the doctors found a tumor in the kidney and one in the tumor thrombus. In view of this, it was a tumor that extends to a blood vessel. Because of all the delay in diagnosis, Richard had little chance of dying of cancer.

The surgery

One of his few hopes was an emergency surgery, in which he had a high chance of not surviving. Even so, Richard did the procedure, which took 12 hours. In the operation, doctors managed to remove the tumor, as well as the thrombus, and placed a heart bypass.

Richard came out of the surgery alive, and after he recovered, doctors ruled out the need for chemotherapy. However, his case serves as a warning. Not all toe pain symbolized cancer, but it is necessary to investigate to avoid further complications in the case.

