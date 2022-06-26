Palmeiras can profit more than R$ 21 million from the transfer of Gabriel Jesus in England | palm trees

The London team’s offer is around 58 million euros (R$ 310 million), figures revealed in the international press and confirmed by the ge. Of this amount, Verdão expects to obtain more than R$ 21 million.

Palmeiras monitors the situation and hopes to profit from the negotiation in two ways: percentage of economic rights and FIFA’s solidarity mechanism.

Gabriel Jesus was sold by Palmeiras to City in 2016 for 32.75 million euros (about R$121.1 million, in the currency conversion of when the agreement was defined). In season, Verdão guaranteed 5% of a future negotiation.

In addition to the fixed percentage of Jesus’ economic rights, Palmeiras should be entitled to another 2% of the value of the negotiation through FIFA’s solidarity mechanism. This takes into account the period in which the player was at the training club, between 2013 and 2016.

Palmeiras would be entitled to another 0.5% of the negotiation for each of the four years the striker was at the club, totaling this 2%. Who commands the negotiations involving Jesus is Edu Gaspar, former Corinthians player and currently Arsenal’s technical director.

Altogether, according to preliminary negotiation figures, the palm trees can profit about R$ 21.7 million. It would be R$ 15.5 million related to the 5% fixed for a future sale and another R$ 6.2 million for the 2% of FIFA’s solidarity mechanism.

Gabriel Jesus has one more year on his contract with City, but he is determined to leave the club. He was considering a transfer even before Haaland arrived. Chelsea and Tottenham were also pointed out as interested in the Brazilian.

The former Palmeiras striker scored 13 goals and 13 assists in 41 games for Manchester City this season. In the Premier League, he scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 28 matches. In total, Jesus has 95 goals in 236 games for the Citizens, in addition to 11 titles.

