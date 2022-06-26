Palmeiras could win “heavy” with Gabriel Jesus transfer to Arsenal

Forward of the Brazilian team revealed by Verdão is close to leaving Manchester City and joining the London team in the 2022-23 season.

This weekend, the great expectation in England is for the definition of the hiring of Gabriel Jesus by Arsenal. According to the English press, the Gunners must pay 58 million euros (approximately R$ 310 million) to remove the Brazilian from Manchester City. Who can do well in this business is Palmeiras.

When it negotiated the player with the Citizens in 2016, Verdão kept a percentage of 5% for a future sale of Gabriel Jesus, in addition to receiving 2% as a training club, due to the FIFA solidarity mechanism. Palmeiras could reach R$ 21.7 million with the negotiation of the striker for Arsenal.

With this, Verdão has more cash to invest in new players, since the club has no short-term debts or financial issues to resolve. Palmeiras have already announced two players, who should be available from July 18: forwards Merentiel and Juan Manuel López.

Arsenal can only four Brazilians in the offensive sector

In addition to Gabriel Jesus, the Gunners are after the signing of Raphinha, from Leeds United, even with strong competition from other European giants. Arsenal already have Gabriel Martinelli in the squad and signed Marquinhos, ex-São Paulo, also in this transfer window.