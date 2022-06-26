Paradise landscape and 100 dead: Blue Hole is a cemetery for divers – 06/26/2022

From a distance, it looks like a beautiful natural pool, with corals and a reef teeming with life. Up close, it can be a death trap. This is the Blue Hole, a natural formation existing in the Red Sea, off the coast of the Sinai Peninsula, in Egypt. The site is known as the “divers’ graveyard” and has already left a list of more than 100 confirmed victims.

Experts say it is possible that there are bodies trapped inside the tunnels to this day.

Due to the large number of deaths, the place is considered cursed. The Blue Hole is formed by a natural pool approximately 6 meters deep, connected to a main tunnel of 26 meters and a sinkhole, which is 120 meters in total. The information is from the English newspaper Daily Star.

The unusual structure of this geological formation causes in divers the phenomenon known as hydrogen narcosis, which causes confusion and orientation in victims.

In 1997, the entwined bodies of two young Irish divers were recovered from the Blue Hole. The two were hugging which actually suggests that one of them grabbed the other and ended up dragging him to his death while trying to save himself.

A memorial stone for the duo sits on the nearby coast, along with dozens of others. So many that now the place resembles a cemetery.