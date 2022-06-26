Paraná drops level in the second half and is defeated by Portuguesa

Portuguesa won by the score of 1 to 0. Disclosure / Portuguesa-RJ

O Paraná Clube was defeated by Portuguesein Rio de Janeiro, by the score of 1 to 0, in a game valid for the 11th round of the Série D. This was the second defeat of the Paranista team in the competition, the first away from home.. Douglas Squirrel scored the winning goal.

With the result, Tricolor stopped at 19 points, in second place in group seven, and can see the difference to the fifth place shorten. Portuguesa reached 15 goals, in third position. The people of Paraná return to the field against the New Iguaçunext Saturday (02), in Vila Capanema.

Good first half, but teams miss chances

The match started with a lot of balance. Gradually, the teams left for the game and the chances appeared. At 12 minutes, the goalkeeper Philip showed why he is one of the great highlights of Tricolor in the competition. First, he defended a good finish from Patrick and then, in a corner, he looked for a header from Marlon on the corner.

With time, Paraná started to establish its offensive rhythm and, at 23, Carlos Henrique received facing the goal, but finished out and wasted big chance. Lusa Carioca took danger in aerial balls, mainly looking for their top scorer in this D Series, luan.

Tricolor had good offensive movement and was well organized on the field, but unable to exert pressure on the home team. The Portuguesa, in turn, was less with the ball, but was dangerous in escapes on the side of the field. With no more good chances created, the game went to halftime.

Paraná loses intensity and concedes the goal

With just two minutes into the second half, Paraná created its second great chance to open the scoring. César Morais found Gabriel Correia in the area, the midfielder headed towards the ground, but the ball went too close to the goal. However, Paraná lost some of the intensity of the first stage and Lusa managed to have more of the ball.

In an attempt to regain the game level, coach Omar Feitosa promoted three changes in the offensive sector before 20 minutes. Rafael Silva, Ueslei Brito and Pablo Thomaz entered the vacancies of Gabriel Correia, Marcelinho and Everton Brito. Portuguesa grew in the game and again demanded a good defense from goalkeeper Felipe, in a shot by Marlon, at 26′.

Until, 41 minutes into the game, Lusa Carioca took advantage of the good moment and opened the scoring with Douglas Squirrel, who had just entered. With little organization, Tricolor tried to rehearse a pressure, but saw a Portuguese well posted on the field. Thus, the team guaranteed the victory by 1 to 0, decreeing the second defeat of Paraná in Series D.