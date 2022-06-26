Pedrinho opens hand of offer from Lille and closes with Atltico

photo: Jorge Nicola/Superesportes Pedrinho preferred offer from Atltico than going to Lille, from France

The telenovela involving Pedrinho and Atltico ended this Saturday, and with a happy ending for the Galo fan. The attacking midfielder ignored the proposal from Lille, from France, and will sign a one-season loan contract with the Brazilian champion. The announcement is being prepared for the next few hours.

The operation will have no costs. Atltico will only be responsible for the payment of salaries, in the region of 2 million euros or R$ 11 million per season.

Pedrinho opted for Galo after feeling completely integrated into the club’s plans. In recent days, Rodrigo Caetano, Ricardo Guimares, Turco Mohamed and even Guilherme Arana made contact with the player or his manager, Will Dantas.

The owner of Pedrinho’s economic rights, Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, had in hand an offer of 14 million euros from Lille. The French club was still willing to pay a further €4 million in bonuses if it qualified at least once for the Champions League in a five-year period.

The decision, however, was Pedrinho’s. He took advantage of a FIFA decision that allows athletes linked to Russian and Ukrainian clubs to suspend their contract until June 2023. Bearing in mind that Shakhtar had not paid him wages for four months.