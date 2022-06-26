Pfizer vaccines targeting omicron have stronger immune response

Photo: Alexandre Souza / Folha Vitória





The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines modified to target the omicron variant produced a significantly greater immune response than the vaccine currently available, the companies said after a study developed in the United States.

According to the results, the levels of neutralizing antibodies increased from 13.5 to 19.6 times more than the current vaccine available. Study volunteers were evaluated one month after vaccine administration, depending on the dose. Earlier this month, Moderna also disclosed that its vaccine targeted at the omnin produced a stronger immune response.

Also according to the AP, Germany will start charging for rapid Covid-19 tests that were previously free, although vulnerable groups will be exempt from the fee. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said that from July 1, rapid tests widely available at centers across Germany will cost citizens €3 ($3.16) each, with the rest subsidized by the government.

Meanwhile, in China, Shanghai did not record any new Covid-19 infections on Saturday for the first time since March. According to information from Associated France PressTwo weeks ago, millions of people were again temporarily confined when the city government launched a mass testing campaign in some areas.

The statement released in recent hours, however, came in a less restrictive tone. “There were no new confirmed domestic cases of Covid-19 and no new asymptomatic infections in Shanghai on June 24, 2022,” the government said.