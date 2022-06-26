Photographer is bitten by snake during video recording in the United States; watch – world

Amid recording a video for Instagram, the American photographer Tom White was bitten by a snake in the region of right eye. The man, who calls himself an “exotic reptile handler”, showed a corn snake, a common species in the southeastern US. The information is from wow.

Despite the surprise at the fast reptile movement, the photographer does not show any concern about the attack. The snake caught its upper teeth in White’s eyebrow and its lower teeth in the lower eyelid of his right eye.

White has over 21,800 followers on her Instagram. Video shared on profile world of snakeswhich has 1.4 million followers.

In the comments, netizens registered concern about what happenedquestioning if he had become blind because of what happened.

Tom White snake specialist “I’m perfectly fine. Things like panic and hesitation can potentially kill people in this camp. So it’s always best to stay calm.”

about the species

THE corn snakescientific name “Pantherophis guttatus”, is a species that can be found in the southeastern region of the United States. She has a docile nature.

In adulthood, they can reach a length between 61 and 182 centimeters. In nature, it has the capacity to live between 6 to 8 years. In captivity, this same species reaches up to 23 years.