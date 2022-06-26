PIX will no longer be free? Check the latest news about the tool

O PIX it has already become one of the main instruments for transferring values ​​and payments by Brazilians since its creation in 2020. In this month alone, for example, more than BRL 784.6 billion was transferred through the payment system. Such is its importance, many people fear that the tool will no longer be free and will start to be charged. But can this happen?

To date, no information has been released regarding a possible charge on PIX transfers for individual customers. On the contrary. The government has increasingly publicized the importance and advantage of the Central Bank (BC) payment system, one of which is the free and easy way to send and receive money.

In this sense, the millions of Brazilians who frequently use PIX should not be concerned at this time whether it will no longer be free, given that the government’s objective is to increase the number of users of the tool.

Federal government releases data on PIX

With PIX, Brazilians can pay and transfer money in a more practical and easy way. Users can transfer instantly at any time of the day, seven days a week. Operations take place via cell phones, tablets and also computers with resources available for this type of transaction. The tool is completely free for individuals.

The federal government reported that, in April this year, the number of users registered on the PIX reached 126.5 million. In relation to active keys, the amount is even higher, reaching 438.4 million. This is because a single person can have more than one active key, which can be CPF/CNPJ, e-mail, random key or phone number.

Like bank slips, Available Electronic Transfer (TED), Credit Order Document (DOC), PIX performs transfers between accounts. According to the BC, the payment system is extremely important because it guarantees the maintenance of competition, innovation and efficiency in the financial market.