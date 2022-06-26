“Play ball and forget about this artistic thing”; Mauro Cezar does not spare Gabigol from criticism after his performance against América-MG

O Flamengo faced América-MG last Saturday (25), at Maracanã, for the fourteenth round of the Brazilian championship and won 3-0. However, it was not all joy for the Rubro-Negra fans, after Gabigol missed a penalty when the game was still 1-0 (9with his goal), he received boos and his performance drew criticism.

Mauro Cezar, journalist, was one of those who criticized the performance of Gabigol in the victory over the Minas Gerais team. For him, the attacker is not having a good phase, in the game against Atlético-MG, in Mineirão, for example, he was not able to be participative and help the team, and should think more about what he does on the field than on his “artistic” side.

“Gabriel Barbosa should have a friend that he would listen to and say in his ear: “Man, cool, play ball and forget about this artistic parade”, wrote the journalist in a post on his Twitter.

The speech is because in addition to playing for Flamengo, Gabigol also has a side in music, playing the role of “Lil Gabi”. For Mauro Cezar and many others from Flamengo, this divided focus is not doing well for the striker and has been hindering the athlete’s football in matches.

After Flamengo’s victory, Gabigol spoke about the criticism he’s been receiving and the boos at Maracanã by Mengão’s own fans: “It was 1-0, my goal, penalty mistake and I’m booed. Now I’ve completed the album, all the fans in Brazil booed me […] I train a lot, it will happen that I make mistakes. I try to make the goalkeeper not go for the ball. I hit chewed, the field was not in perfect condition there, the ball comes out chewed. When I make a mistake, I know I need to improve. Monday I’m going to train and take another 500 penalties, I hope I don’t make more mistakes, but it will happen, I’m sorry to inform you.