POCO X4 GT and F4 arrive with top hardware and focus on cost-effectiveness – Tudo em Tecnologia

POCO has finally introduced its newest cost-effective smartphones to the market, the POCO X4 GT and F4. Check out the specifications of each model below!

POCO X4 GT

POCO X4 GT is built around a 6.6″ FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate support. There’s also a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast charging capable of raising the charge from 0% to 100% in 46 minutes. In addition, it includes stereo audio treated by Dolby Atmos.

Under the hood, it impresses with the powerful Dimensity 8100 chip combined with a 32% larger vapor chamber than the previous generation and 7 layers of graphite. As a result, the smartphone promises not to heat up even after several hours of gaming. Other highlights include triple rear camera (64MP + 8MP + 2MP), 20MP front lens, support for Bluetooth 5.3 and 5G.

POCO F4

Like its predecessor, the POCO F4 works with a Snapdragon 870 chip and has options of up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. However, the company added LiquidCool 2.0 technology consisting of a vapor chamber and a 7-layer graphite sheet to prevent overheating.

Under construction, the POCO F4 also retains the same 6.67″ FHD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display that houses a 20MP selfie lens. However, it gains a new 64MP main camera with OIS support. Other configurations include 8MP and 2MP auxiliary cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Availability and pricing

The new POCO X4 GT and POCO F4 will be available for import via AliExpress at a promotional price starting next Monday (27). As for pricing, the POCO X3 GT will start at $299, while the F4 will start at $329.

