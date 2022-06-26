Prince Charles ‘accepted a suitcase with 1 million euros’, says British newspaper

The Prince of Wales at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Kigali, Rwanda

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Charles’ press office said donations from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim, the former prime minister of Qatar, were immediately passed on to one of the prince’s charities and “all proper processes were followed.”

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, accepted a suitcase containing 1 million euros (R$5.54 million) in cash from a former prime minister of Qatar, the Sunday Times reported on Sunday (26/6).

According to the daily, this was one of three cash donations from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim. Together, they totaled 3 million euros (R$ 16.6 million).

Charles’ press office said the sheikh’s donations were immediately passed on to one of the prince’s charities and all “proper processes were followed”.

There is no indication that the payments were illegal.

