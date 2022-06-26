Prince Charles received 1 million euros in suitcase, says newspaper

O prince charlesheir to the British throne, accepted 1 million euros (R$ 5.51 million) contained in a purse from the sheikh of Qatar Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, in addition to other cash donations that the former prime minister of the nation Arab would have made for charities of Queen Elizabeth II’s son.

The information was published this Sunday (26) in the pages of the British newspaper The Sunday Times. According to the press vehicle, Charles received, between 2011 and 2015, through the organizations, 3 million euros (R$ 16.5 million) from Al Thani, who was Prime Minister of Qatar between 2007 and 2013 and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the kingdom. from 1992 to 2013.





On one occasion, the sheikh handed the British prince €1 million in a bag sold by luxury goods store Fortnum & Mason.

On another occasion, the Crown Prince accepted a suitcase of the same amount, during a private meeting that took place at the Clarence House residence in London, as reported by the Sunday Times.

A Crown spokesperson told the paper that the money “was immediately passed on” to one of Elizabeth II’s son’s charities. The prince, in turn, would have applied the planned governance procedures and guarantees that “the correct processes” were followed.

According to the Sunday Times, after receiving the suitcase with 1 million euros, Charles handed it to aides, who “counted the money by hand”. The officials handed over the amount to the bank Coutts, responsible for the monarchy’s assets, where the deposit was made in the accounts of the Prince of Wales Charitable Fund, which manages projects for the heir to the throne.

The newspaper also claims that Charles’ meetings with the Qatari sheikh do not appear on the royal agenda. In addition, the Sunday Times notes that royal regulations state that family members can accept checks on behalf of charities, but there is no mention of cash.

The president of the Prince of Wales Charitable Fund, Ian Cheshire, confirmed to the newspaper that the management at the time approved the donation that was in the suitcase. “We have verified this past event and confirmed that managers have looked at governance and the donor relationship, and our auditors have confirmed the donation,” he explained.

A spokeswoman for Coutts assured that there are “strong policies and controls” to “evaluate the source, nature and purpose of large and unusual transactions”, and that, in particular, the receipt of cash payments is subject to a “thorough supervision”.

The Sunday Times assures that there is no indication that illegality has taken place, but says that the cash donations will increase doubts about the administration of charitable organizations of Charles, who took on more functions due to the advanced age of Elizabeth II.

British police have been investigating allegations since February that the prince’s closest aide, Michael Fawcett, promised titles of nobility and citizenship to a Saudi millionaire in exchange for donations, something the heir says he was unaware of.



